Byteball Bytes 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,000.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Byteball Bytes has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Byteball Bytes coin can now be bought for approximately $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Byteball Bytes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00198425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.75 or 0.01194770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00088345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org. The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Byteball Bytes’ official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Byteball Bytes Coin Trading

Byteball Bytes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Byteball Bytes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Byteball Bytes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Byteball Bytes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.