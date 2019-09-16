California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $647.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will post $647.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $652.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $828.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

California Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,706. California Resources has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 4.48.

In other California Resources news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in California Resources by 375.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in California Resources by 55,235.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

