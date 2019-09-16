Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) vs. Motorola Solutions (NASDAQ:MSI) Critical Survey

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and Motorola Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.34 billion 3.74 $966.00 million $6.83 24.31

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cambium Networks does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cambium Networks and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Motorola Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $13.58, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $164.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than Motorola Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 13.47% -105.22% 12.94%

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Cambium Networks on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

