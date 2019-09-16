Canaccord Genuity Boosts DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$13.75

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE DRM traded up C$1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. DREAM Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of $880.56 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

