Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $13.50 Price Target for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has been given a $13.50 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. 29,749,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,021,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 252,271 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 70,435 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

