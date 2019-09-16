Candy Club (ASX:CLB) Stock Price Up 75.4%

Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB)’s share price rose 75.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 3,906,543 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.07.

About Candy Club (ASX:CLB)

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. It sells online subscriptions plans for the candy boxes, which are delivered to subscribers on monthly basis. The company also sells the Candy Club branded confectionery in bulk to retail outlets, including department stores, women's apparel shops, hotels and resorts, gift stores, and candy outlets.

