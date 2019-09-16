Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.63

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.63 and traded as low as $29.89. Capital Power shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 151,140 shares traded.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$334.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.63%.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo bought 10,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,813,712. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.92, for a total transaction of C$370,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$638,512.28.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

