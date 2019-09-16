Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $42.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019892 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010288 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.64 or 0.02095359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000572 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002370 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Binance, Coinbe, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Exmo, DragonEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

