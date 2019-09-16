Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Set at $55.00 by Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CAH traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 1,959,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,911,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 842,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 632,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

