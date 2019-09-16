Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) Shares Down 2.1%

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.46 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), 1,045,938 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.37.

About Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV)

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

