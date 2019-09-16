Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.3% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.5% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 48.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. William Blair cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

CCL traded down $1.39 on Monday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,441. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

