Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Research analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Cascades has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.