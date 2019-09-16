Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CATY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after buying an additional 588,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 88,929 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,980,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 312,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.