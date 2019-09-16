CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.99, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

