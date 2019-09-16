CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.56. CDW posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $7,020,701.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,866,292.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,040 shares of company stock worth $21,620,238 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1,275.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,423,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4,756.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,707,000 after buying an additional 800,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CDW by 37.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,117,000 after buying an additional 604,539 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. 52,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

