CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,223,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 1,146,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 508.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3,401.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.69. 12,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

