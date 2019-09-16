CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,371.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,309,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196,865 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,348 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,486,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,417,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. 153,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,905. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

