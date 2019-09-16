CFS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CITZ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

CFS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CITZ)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50, approximately 378 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00.

About CFS Bancorp (NASDAQ:CITZ)

CFS Bancorp, Inc, incorporated on March 3, 2005, is the holding company for Citizens Financial Bank (the Bank), which is its banking subsidiary. It offers a range of checking, savings, and other deposit accounts. The Company also offers investment services and securities brokerage targeted to individuals, families, and small- to medium-sized businesses in its primary market areas through a non-affiliated third-party provider.

