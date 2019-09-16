Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Trading 14% Higher

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s share price traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $6.90, 164,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 43,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 96.5% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

