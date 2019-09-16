CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Down 16.1%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) dropped 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 589,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 128,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

CHFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.