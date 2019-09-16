Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post $475.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.60 million and the highest is $480.65 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $499.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,950,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 140,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 182,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

