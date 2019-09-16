Cindicator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,451.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Cindicator has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $66,451.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, ABCC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

