Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 28,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

