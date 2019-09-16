Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Clearfield an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLFD. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Clearfield by 1,718.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Clearfield by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 82.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clearfield by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 58.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.61. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

