Clover (ASX:CLV) Trading Down 1.4%

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.05 ($1.45) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), 269,864 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 127,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.93 million and a PE ratio of 38.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.04.

Clover Company Profile (ASX:CLV)

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is also involved in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. It offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic acid tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milk products, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

