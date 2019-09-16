CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CME. Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $191.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $207.00. 1,120,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,032. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $191.58. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $7,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,823,258.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,510.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,626 shares of company stock worth $12,255,934 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

