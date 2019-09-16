CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,693,100 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 33,503,300 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 254,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,578. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,779,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,240. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. CNX Resources has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

