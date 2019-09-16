Cobham (LON:COB) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Cobham (LON:COB) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Cobham in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cobham from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 107 ($1.40) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cobham to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 138.88 ($1.81).

Get Cobham alerts:

Shares of LON:COB opened at GBX 159.75 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70. Cobham has a twelve month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.20 ($2.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.24%.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cobham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.