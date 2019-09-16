Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd alerts:

NYSE:RFI opened at $14.66 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.