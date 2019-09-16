Comparing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NASDAQ:EDU)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hailiang Education Group and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 1 8 0 2.89

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus target price of $91.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.22%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 7.69% 12.97% 6.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 9.48 $34.21 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $3.10 billion 5.08 $238.07 million $1.50 73.55

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Hailiang Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

