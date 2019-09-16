Compass Point Analysts Give Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) a $8.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

ACB traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 33,593,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,195,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 2.47. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 43.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 219.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 252,271 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 70,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

