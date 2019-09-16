Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Receives $3.49 Consensus PT from Analysts

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,599. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.61% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 223,092 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

