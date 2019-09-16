Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $917,485.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Conceal has a total market cap of $917,485.00 and approximately $126,083.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001914 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,389,482 coins and its circulating supply is 4,671,732 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

