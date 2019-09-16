Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

ROAD stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 556,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,902. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $790.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.90. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

