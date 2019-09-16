Contentos Trading Up 1.1% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $3.44 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.85 or 0.04557553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,738,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

