CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

CPI Card Group Inc (TSE:PMTS) (NASDAQ:PMTS) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.73 and last traded at C$3.77, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.80.

CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

