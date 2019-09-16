Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

