Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Up 10%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.72, approximately 6,370,532 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 2,762,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,489,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.