Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 1.6%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.66 and last traded at $52.66, 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

