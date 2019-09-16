Cryptaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $43,124.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.32 or 0.04520325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001084 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,767,747,134 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

