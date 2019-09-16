Crypto Sports Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $216,330.00 and $302.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00620368 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019340 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004703 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,962,637 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,802 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

