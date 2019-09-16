Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $43.82 million and $76,334.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00007015 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.82 or 0.04496842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,864,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

