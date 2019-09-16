CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

CTS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.13. 305,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CTS has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CTS by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CTS by 1,477.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 103.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

