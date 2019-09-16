Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

