CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.85 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $16.61 million and $2.85 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDCM, Zebpay and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00706440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002553 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Koinex, BCEX, LBank, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Bibox, CoinBene, Bithumb, Huobi, Tokenomy, Binance, Zebpay, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.