CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 84,072.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.