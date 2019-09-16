D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,513 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton makes up about 1.9% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of D. R. Horton worth $87,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $59,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.04. 213,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,555. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,269.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

