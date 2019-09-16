Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAN. TheStreet cut Dana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dana from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Dana’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dana will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dana by 15.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after acquiring an additional 530,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dana by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after acquiring an additional 270,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dana by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after acquiring an additional 273,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Dana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 231,184 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

