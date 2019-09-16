DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.40. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 270.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

