Dart Group (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Dart Group PLC (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Dart Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.

Dart Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Dart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.